Photos by Mark Bellew • All Hands Fire Photos
There were two crashes on Interstate 40 in Wilson County on Wednesday that left one person dead and snarled Thanksgiving eve traffic for hours. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Nashville man was killed in a wreck about 3 p.m. near mile marker 232 when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped because of traffic. About 3:30 p.m. a chain reaction near mile marker 239 in the westbound lanes ended with a tractor-trailer off the highway and across railroad tracks below. The truck's driver was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. His condition was not available Friday. Two other motorists had minor injuries. Then early Friday morning, a tanker carrying gasoline overturned on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 232. That had traffic rerouted for several hours south on TN 109 then back north on I-840.
