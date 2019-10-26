Ice cream shop opens on the Lebanon Square Main Street Mercantile & Creamery carries gifts, too

Main Street Mercantile & Creamery has found a home on the Lebanon Square. Inside its location at 128 Public Square visitors will find ice cream, cookies, and a variety of gift options.
Hunter Collins and his wife Sarah are the owners of Poppies Boutique on the square. They sat down together to discuss the option of bringing something different to one of the vacant shops nearby. After some research, they saw a need for an ice cream parlor that would also include a local gift shop. Hunter discussed this with Sarah's cousin, Jake Sloan, and the two of them decided to move forward with the idea.
Collins has always been an entrepreneur and Sloan had a desire to own his own small business one day. The conversation became reality this week as they opened their doors for a soft opening. Collins' favorite ice cream flavor they serve is cookies and cream, while Sloan enjoys their cobbler shakes the best.
"We needed an ice cream shop," one customer said while trying to choose a flavor.
In addition to the ice cream, visitors can purchase gifts. Most of the shop's items are Tennessee based products including Christie Cookie Co., Split Bean Roasting Co., Loveless Café, and Harmony Lane Farms. The shop is stocked with apparel, snacks, décor, home goods and more.
see shop/page a3
"You will find something for everybody. Anyone can come in and find a gift for anybody in your life at all price points," Collins said.
"We would like to add a big thank you to everyone who has already come out and supported us. We plan to hopefully be on the square for a long time," Sloan said.
Main Street Mercantile & Creamery is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Its grand opening is this weekend and there will be a ribbon cutting 11 a.m. Wednesday.
