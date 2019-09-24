Reaction was mixed to Lebanon's first Parklet Day on Saturday, with organizers pleased considering it was the inaugural event while others felt that it wasn't promoted well.
Citizens, merchants, and vendors were invited by the city of Lebanon planning staff to create spaces called "parklets" on East Main Street, which would help educate the city about needs and wants in the development of the city. Parklets are small areas, about the size of a parking space, that people can temporarily transform to demonstrate ideas for urban design to attract more foot traffic throughout the city.
About 15 merchants and vendors that participated.
Paul Corder, planning director for the city of Lebanon, felt that there was a pretty good turnout, considering this is the first year of the event.
"We had people coming all throughout the day, but I do not know what the total was," Corder said. "This was the first year Lebanon has tried this event and we learned a lot about how to move forward with the event next year."
Corder said the city also learned a lot about citizen's hopes for the city.
"We were also able to study the pedestrian and parking characteristics on the square during special events," Corder said. "Parks are a priority for a lot of people in the city, so we will continue to focus on ways to expand our park options. We will also continue to work on parking in the downtown area."
World Class Martial Arts turned their parklet into a "zen garden," complete with astroturf, pillows and blankets, and a statue of Buddha.
"You know what I think downtown needs more than anything is just more public access," said Molly Hong, an employee at World Class Martial Arts. "You want your city to grow but at the same time, you want a place where people can come and relax."
Cheryl Ard, the owner of Cooper and Lee's Gallery Off The Square had a mini art studio set up in her parklet. She had paint and paintbrushes set up so children come paint rocks to take home. Ard was happy to be involved with Parklet Day.
"I wanted to be involved because I believe in the community and we are new to the community," Ard said. "We want people to know our studio is here."
Ard said she feels that Lebanon could benefit from stores extending their hours.
"That's one thing Lebanon really needs more of -- stores open later," Ard said. "Everything closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday and then there's nothing to do here on Saturday night, so people go to Nashville."
Aubrea Settlemyre, who is a Lebanon resident and works for Pink Zebra, was there to sell some of her merchandise but was disappointed with the turnout.
"I'm probably going to break down my tent early because I've been here for three hours and haven't made a sale yet," Settlemyre said. "In theory, it's a really fun event, but no one knows about it."
