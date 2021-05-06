The Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department has revealed preliminary plans for Hamilton-Denson Park.
Those plans include eight soccer fields, four mulit-use fields, a connecting sidewalk to the Town Center greenway and from the Victory Baptist Church parking lot, a playground, a 95-car parking lot, and restrooms. The park, at Tate Lane and West Division Street, is more than 8 acres.
City Parks Director Rocky Lee said the park will not be a soccer complex or game facility, and it will be used for practices.
The project — costing $650,000 overall — is in its planning stages.
Alisha Eley, a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified and registered landscape architect for Kimley-Horn, a Nashville-based engineering consultant, said the development is one of the key pieces in addressing the lack of multipurpose fields in the Mt. Juliet community.
Eley, who works on parks and recreational design throughout Tennessee and the rest of the Southeast, explained the city of Mt. Juliet is undergoing a 10-year, systemwide master plan by evaluating its existing parks the current and future demographics of this city.
The city plans to seek grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the park. Eley
Resident Jim Hunter was concerned about the traffic issues surrounding the intersection between Tate Lane and West Division Street.
Lee said, “We are not going to build a facility that is going to overrun your road.”
Resident Chad Potts asked if there will be any lighting going into this development, to which Lee said that was not in the immediate plans. He also addressed the residents’ worries of the park being filled for soccer games and more by saying three or four fields will be occupied at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.