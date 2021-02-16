The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the deaths of a Portland woman and child last week.
On Feb. 9, deputies responded to a residence on Butler Road after a probation officer who was making a home visit observed what was described as “an obvious medical emergency.”
Sheriff’s deputies found three people in the house, two of whom were deceased. They were identified as Tiffany Spears, 32, and her son, Nicholas Crowder, 15 months.
A 3-year-old child was transported to a local hospital, but the child’s condition had not been made public at press time.
A press release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office stated that preliminary results from the medical examiner did not revel an apparent cause of death. Further testing remains ongoing but is expected to take several weeks.
Officials did report finding evidence to indicate that drugs could have been a contributing factor.
“{span}The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to accumulate information in order to create a timeline of events in order to determine when the last known contact was made with Miss Spears,” officials said in a press statement.{/span}
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Lance Hampton at 615-442-1849.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
