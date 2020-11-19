J.M. Insurance Agency, based in Lebanon, has named Jamie Wood as senior risk advisor.
Wood has been a fully licensed insurance agent since 2012 with a focus in property & casualty, life, health, and voluntary benefits.
“When the opportunity was presented to join the wonderful team at J.M. Insurance Agency, there wasn’t a bit of hesitation,” Wood said in a news release. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds and I’m excited to be a part of the great team assembled here at J.M. Insurance Agency.”
Beau Massengille, president of J.M. Insurance Agency said, “We are happy to have Jamie as a part of our risk advisor team. Jamie’s industry knowledge, along with his passion of helping others, makes him a key addition to the J.M. Insurance Agency family. We are extremely fortunate that we were able to find someone of Jamie’s caliber to fulfill this role.”
J.M. Insurance Agency is a full-service independent insurance agency serving the Middle Tennessee area. Learn more at www.jminsuranceagency.com.
Submitted to the Democrat
