Members of Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board met at Jones Brummett Elementary School Tuesday morning for a board of directors meeting. The new elementary school has yet to be opened for instruction, so board members also received a tour of the campus.
The primary reason for the meeting was to approve the audit that was conducted for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Previously recommended by the executive committee during a meeting on April 1, the audit reports met approval from the board at large. The audit was conducted by Dempsey, Vantrease and Follis, a certified public accountant firm in Lebanon.
Financial highlights from the audit include a 7% increase in the board’s cash balance. It also reported that the increase in costs of the organization’s activities had increased slightly more than 6%.
During the meeting, several industrial development projects that recently expanded into Wilson County were highlighted. These included Moldex-Metric, a California company that specializes in hearing and respiratory equipment, Cold Chain Technologies, an international provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging, and KIND the health food company.
There was also speculation that the company behind a massive industrial development in Lebanon code-named Santa would be revealed this month, but according to GC Hixson, the Joint Economic Community Development Board Executive Director, the announcement will now be made in a more formal setting involving Governor Bill Lee.
Investment in the project was estimated at $182 million. The company in question requested permission to develop an operations facility at the Speedway Industrial Park.
Hixson said that the project hasn’t hit any hiccups, but that the company and state preferred to make the announcement in a more ceremonial manner.
What is known about the company is that it is an international medical firm. At a meeting earlier this year, the county’s budget committee voted unanimously to approve the development plans for the company.
The incoming company plans to occupy a shell building that has already been constructed on site. Hixson said that’s normally how these things go.
While the board met to approve the audit, Thorne also took advantage of the opportunity to welcome a new member to the group, Watertown Alderman Brandy Holcomb.
