Jennifer Meadows has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award. A State of TN program, the initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service.
Meadows received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Meadows was nominated by Cathey Sweeney, who recognized hard work and dedication as an advocate for Wilson County CASA who does much more than just advocate for children in court. When CASA learns of needs for children (diapers, formula, etc.) they reach out to their advocates. Meadows is one such advocate. As a talented potter, she sells her works at the Sam Davis Home in Smyrna. She used the proceeds to open a “CASA” account and the funds are used for that very purpose. Jennifer purchases clothing, shoes, school supplies car seats, highchairs, and other items for the children. When Jennifer’s younger children are not in school, she brings them to CASA to work on certain projects alongside of her.
“Jennifer is doing God’s work for Wilson County. We see the needs of children being met firsthand,” Sweeney said. “We have never requested anything that Jennifer did not purchase for children … to date, she has been assigned 15 children in just 3 years. She is an energizer bunny that does not stop.”
— Submitted to the Democrat
