Whether a senior in Wilson County high schools or a seasoned worker looking for a career change, there’s something to be found at next week’s Career and Hiring Expo.
Organized by Wilson Works, a division of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, the job fair will showcase employment opportunities around the region. Wilson Works is partnering with the American Job Center, Wilson County Schools and the Farm Bureau Expo Center to maximize the day for employers, students, and job seekers.
The event will be held Sept. 14 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon and will feature one session in the morning and another in the afternoon. The afternoon event will be open to the general public from 2-6 p.m. while the morning session is reserved for high school seniors.
During the morning sessions, students can visit with employers and find out more about jobs in sectors such as manufacturing, supply chain, construction, retail, healthcare and hospitality.
Jake Hammond is the career and technical education supervisor at Wilson County Schools. He said in a press release, “With seniors facing their final year of classes, events such as these can give them insight on how to best position their senior year. It can be overwhelming when deciding whether to work, pursue apprenticeships, or head to college.”
The event is tiered in such a way as to maximize exposure for job seekers and employers alike.
In the same release, Tom Nelson, Chairman of Wilson Works and president of Performance Foodservice in Nashville said, “We wanted to produce an event that casts a wide net for all involved.
“From the perspective of an employer, we are certainly interested in attracting more talent to fill open jobs. But, we’re also focused on helping students realize the many careers they can pursue in their community.”
Those opportunities range far and wide and will include companies like FedEx Ground, Performance Food Group, Wilson Bank & Trust, American Wonder Porcelain, and Grade A Construction.
Adina Chumley, director of Wilson Works, said that in addition to the companies, there will be training providers like TCAT, Ball State and Tennessee Tech who will have informational booths set up at the fair.
Chumley encourages job seekers to conduct a little research on the employers that will be there, to better understand what each company does and if it would be a good fit.
President of the chamber, Melanie Minter, said in the release, the goal is to match talent with opportunity. “We hear from employers every day, and the message is the same. We need more people,” she said.
“With this event after Labor Day, and students back in school, it is a great time to support job seekers with an event that gets them in front of employers for a conversation, and in many cases an on-the-spot interview.”
Other employers slated for the event are Journey’s Distribution Center, PermaPipe, Destaco, Stansell Electric, Novamet Specialty Products, Tachi-S, Jones Bros. Contractors, City of Lebanon, Wilson County Schools, Mainstay Suites, Sleep Inn, Wilson County Motors, Royal Canin, Prospect Incorporated, QuickTrip, Culver’s of Mt. Juliet, and Staffmark.
The event is free to attend. Students will register through their respective high schools. Meanwhile, job seekers can register online at www.wilson workstn.org.
