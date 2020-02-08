Jason Johnson is moving into his role as director of Wilson County Tourism on Monday, and hopes to build up a slate of events to complement the Wilson County Fair.
A resident of the county for over 10 years, Johnson previously worked as the community relations manager for Fulins Asian Cuisine in Mt. Juliet.
“I wanted to branch out from the restaurant industry, because I’ve been in that facet of hospitality for over 25 years,” he said. “But I wanted to stay in an industry where hospitality was at the root of it — the welcoming of people, getting to know them and sharing things. This is welcoming people into my home, more or less.”
Johnson plans to approach the job from two angles: encouraging locals to discover new places in the county and promoting it to people from outside the area.
“Right out of the gate, the first few weeks is basically getting out to know and make connections with people in the county,” he said. “I think Wilson County has a lot of great things, great partners and supporters of tourism, so it’s about getting my face known to them and letting them know I’m here to do the job.”
One of Johnson’s primary goals is for each month of the year to be associated with a different county event.
“When you think of Wilson County, August and fair are synonymous,” he said. “It’s a great time and definitely an asset to the county, but there are 11 other months in this year. The James C. Ward Ag Center is a fantastic asset that we have, and there are limitless possibilities out there. A rising tide raises all ships, so if I get more people out there, hand-in-hand more people will be at the town square and some of our shops.”
That means Johnson wants to help elevate some of the county’s existing events, like the Mt. Juliet Pow Wow, while working with community partners to bring in new ones.
“There are several different conferences and things like that we’re intending to go to bring larger groups into this area,” he said. “There’s some great networking the previous director had set up working with neighboring counties to basically piggyback off each other. You may have this as a festival, but we have more hotel rooms so let’s work hand-in-hand and trade off on that.”
Johnson also wants to see Wilson County firmly established as an affordable destination for people looking to experience Nashville.
“Here you have all these things for a more affordable stay and things to do to get out of the hustle and bustle and the craziness of downtown Nashville,” he said. “But you’re still close enough to see it on a Thursday.”
Johnson said Lebanon’s public square is an attractive option for tourists, and also identified some parts of Watertown as ripe for similar development. One of his more locally oriented goals is to encourage residents to explore those nearby places.
“Something I did during the interview process, as kind of a challenge initiative to myself and the members of the panel, was a “Tour Your Own Backyard” initiative,” he said. “A lot of times when you want to do something, like on the weekends, it always seems to be “go.” But you can go right down the road to something.”
Breeden’s Orchard in Mt. Juliet was one location he cited as an example, and he added that his own home is located a few miles from Nashville’s Long Hunter State Park.
“I think it’s definitely a possibility to push that on the local level of marketing once I get in and hit the ground running,” he said. “Just to remind people you don’t have to go somewhere far to experience great things.”
Johnson feels well positioned to take on his new county-level position, which carries a $57,000 salary. In his free time, he can be found helping out with his children’s baseball team, golfing with friends and hosting brunches.
“I never meet a stranger,” he said. “I can go into a room with a crowd and find a connection with anybody: the 19-year-old kid wearing a certain college sweatshirt, or the elderly gentleman that may be a veteran. In my family, we enjoy just hanging out and being with people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.