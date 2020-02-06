The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau has hired Jason Johnson as its new director. Johnson’s first day will be Monday.
Johnson joins the Visit WilCo team after spending more than 10 years with Fulins Asian Cuisine in Mt. Juliet as its community relations manager. Prior to Johnson’s tenure with Fulins, he served as the marketing and sales manager for Hot Spring Spas of Music City.
Johnson has lived in Wilson County for over 10 years, and he is married with twin boys.
Johnson said his boys “have been raised driving through the Dancing Lights of Christmas, eating funnel cakes at the Wilson County Fair, and playing on the shores of Percy Priest Lake.”
