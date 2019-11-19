Joseph's Storehouse Food Ministry co-founder, Peggy Evans has announced this month's free giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods to be held on Thursday for those who are elderly or disabled and Saturday for the general public. The times for both days are from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
In order to receive food, first-time applicants must be able to show proof of Wilson County residency (with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease); a photo ID (driver's license or picture ID); and proof of government assistance (SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing) or total household income to qualify. Those who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 8 and 8:30 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry's office 615-453-5777 at least one week in advance in order to participate.
Joseph's Storehouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Pastors Bob and Peggy Evans in 1999 to help those in the county with their food needs and give hope and encouragement to them in their lives. Financial donations to the ministry are tax-deductible and can be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Rd., Lebanon, TN 37090 or made online at yellowwheelbarrow.org or loaejosephsstorehouse.org. Donations of canned goods, dried beans, pasta and other non-perishables are also welcome and can be brought to the ministry office, Monday through Thursday, 9-11 a.m. at the address above.
The ministry recently celebrated their 20th anniversary with a variety of special invited guests and speakers including Tennessee's First Lady, Maria Lee, who complimented the ministry for the large amount of food which is given to each family and concluded by praying with some of the recipients. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, and cmmunications director for the Governor's Office of Faith Based & Community Initiatives, Bevelle Puffer, also brought special greetings. State Sen. Mark Pody and state Rep.Clark Boyd presented a state Senate Proclamation to Evans honoring 20 years of faithful service by Joseph's Storehouse to help feed hungry families. Over 400 families who were in attendance also participated in the activities as well.
Mrs. Evans said during her remarks, "This is a special day for all of us to rejoice what the Lord has done over these 20 years and the thousands of families that He has allowed us to assist with their physical and spiritual needs. We are told in Matthew 25, 'For I was hungry and you gave Me food. I was thirsty, and you gave Me drink. Then shall the righteous answer Him saying, Lord when did we see you hungry and feed you? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these My brethren, you have done it unto Me.'" She continued, "In James 1:27, it says that religion which God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is to look after orphans and widows in their distress. This is what we do at Joseph's Storehouse for the people of Wilson County who are in distress and need our help. I pray that we may continue to be able to do this for 20 MORE years! Our thanks to all those in our community who volunteer their time and financial support to help us do this month after month. We just couldn't do it without you!"
