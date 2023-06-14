Cothren

Cade Cothren, former chief of staff to ex-House Speaker Glen Casada, leaving the federal courthouse in Nashville following his arraignment on conspiracy charges.

 John Partipilo/Tennessee Lookout

U.S. District Court Judge Eli Richardson set a Thursday deadline for federal prosecutors to respond to the defense’s request for a pre-trial subpoena of House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s communication records in the corruption case against former chief of staff Cade Cothren, court records show.

Cothren, who is under indictment on bribery and kickback charges, claims he helped Sexton win the speakership in 2019 before being paid tens of thousand of dollars through a shadowy campaign vendor.

Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit website covering state government and politics.

