A Nashville judge ruled this week that a citizen group seeking to make drastic changes to the Metro charter did not follow the appropriate laws on petition-driven ballot initiatives and struck down a referendum election that was scheduled for July 27.
Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins wrote in his ruling, made public on Tuesday afternoon, that 4 Good Government’s petitions violated laws that require groups to choose a single date for such a referendum election. Perkins said the single date requirement was not merely “hypertechnical ruling.”
4 Good Government had every right to pursue changes to the Metro charter, Perkins wrote, but the group was required by law to meet certain “legal prerequisites.”
“… and the Election Commission’s failure to insist that the ‘prescribe a date requirement’ be complied with as written is not entitled to deference upon review,” Perkins wrote.
The 4 Good Government petitions asked for the referendum to take place on one of two dates, and neither of those dates were the one selected by the Republican-controlled Davidson County Election Commission.
It’s the second time in less than a year that 4 Good Government and its leader Jim Roberts have lost a legal challenge to their efforts to roll back property taxes, require referendums on everything from long-term government leases to land deals and make other dramatic changes to Metro’s day-to-day operations.
Metro lawyers argued in court earlier this month it is vital that such petition drives follow the letter of the law when the mission is to overhaul how the city government functions.
In a blistering opinion, Perkins took issue with the election commission pushing forward with the referendum despite the legal issues that were raised as the five-person board pondered the petitions over a series of five meetings. Critics said the push for the referendum was based on partisan politics. Commissioners are chosen by the political party in power in the state legislature, meaning three Davidson County commissioners are nominated by Republicans and two are nominated by Democrats.
It was divided, partisan votes that led to the hiring of the outside legal counsel and on the decision to put the matter on the July 27 ballot.
“The Court respectfully concludes that 4GG did not satisfy all of the legal prerequisites for getting the Petition it submitted to the Election Commission placed on the ballot for a referendum election,” Perkins wrote in his order striking down the election. “Additionally, the Petition contained other deficiencies which were brought to the Election Commission’s attention, as discussed above. The Election Commission, therefore, committed prejudicial legal error in its (May 10, 2021) order placing 4GG’s second Petition on the ballot for a referendum election on July 27, 2021 without requesting the Court for a declaratory judgment determination, given the thoughtful concerns raised by the Metropolitan Government, especially in light of the court’s rulings in (last year’s lawsuit over the initial referendum effort that was struck down by Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle).
“This decision by the Election Commission was fraught with essential illegality; the Election Commission’s decision was arbitrary, capricious, and illegal.”
Although Perkins struck down the referendum because of the date requirement, he also ruled that the anti-tax provision was unconstitutional and could not go on the ballot. Perkins’ order spelled out provisions in the state constitution granting property taxing authority to local governments. He said the proposal to take that power away and give it instead to the voters was unconstitutional.
The legal victory was celebrated by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who opposed the referendum proposal.
“We’re building a great city, and we’re grateful for a ruling that prevents a small group from hijacking Nashville’s future with an unconstitutional California-style referendum,” Cooper said. “Our next budget makes historic investments in our students, our transportation infrastructure, and affordable housing as we maintain a tax rate 24% lower than our average rate over the past quarter century — the third lowest property tax rate in Metro history. We will continue to fix problems and find solutions to build a stronger, more equitable city for everyone.”
Roberts and 4 Good Government wanted to reduce the city’s property tax rate to its level prior to last year’s 34% increase. Roberts also sought to require voter approval for any future increase of more than 3%.
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.
