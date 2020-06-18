Angela Kincaid has been named the new principal at Mt. Juliet Elementary School, Wilson County Schools has announced. She will replace Michael Hickman, who was named as Maury County Public Schools superintendent last week.
“Angela is coming from W.A. Wright Elementary where she most recently served as assistant principal and instructional leader,” said Donna Wright, WCS director, in a news release. “As the assistant principal, she was instrumental in W.A. Wright’s annual academic success and Reward School status several years in a row. Congratulations and best wishes to Ms. Kincaid as she joins the wonderful and incredible staff at Mt. Juliet Elementary School.”
Ms. Kincaid is enthusiastic about this new opportunity.
“I am thrilled to join Mount Juliet Elementary as their new principal. Mount Juliet Elementary is a strong academically driven school. My goal is to ensure that all students at MJE continue to grow academically as well as socially during this unprecedented time,” she said in the release. “Our district is providing new, innovative and creative ways of learning for all of our students, and I am excited to share it with our faculty and families. We will continue to provide the highest level of instruction that our Mt. Juliet Elementary community expects.”
Even though she spent several years teaching and serving in an administrative role at W.A. Wright Elementary, she’s very familiar with the Mt. Juliet Elementary community.
“I lived in the (MJES) school zone for the past 17 years,” said Kincaid. “However, I recently just moved to Lebanon to a small farm where my family is enjoying our new country life.”
She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Trevecca University, and bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and art from Cumberland University. She will be starting her 21st year with Wilson County Schools.
Hickman, who is returning to his home county, said, “I am very grateful for the opportunities that Dr. Wright has given me here in the Wilson County Schools system over the last three years. Wilson County is an outstanding district and my knowledge as an administrator has been greatly enhanced under her guidance. I will miss the students, staff and community of Mt. Juliet Elementary as well as the many wonderful people of this district.”
Kincaid and Hickman will start their new positions on July 1.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.