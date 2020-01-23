A discussion about Christmas lights around the Watertown square evolved into talk about the lack of lighting in general and safety during Tuesday’s Watertown City Council meeting.
Mayor Mike Jennings was telling the council he would like to see Christmas lights put up during the holidays when Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Becky Dungy said, “speaking of lights,” there needs to be more lighting around the square.
Dungy, who owns Watertown Flower Shop on the square, said, “I am usually at work until midnight so I see what is going on at the square. I see a lot of things I really don’t want to see. I think it needs to be a little brighter around there just to keep some of that activity down.”
Council member Howell Roberts told the other members that he has driven by the square many times and the lights on the side in front of the library were off.
“It is not that they do not work; they are being turned off at night,” said Roberts. “I do not know who is cutting them off. You come through there at night and it is dark.”
Roberts said when he was on the city council previously, he remembered that the chamber told the council if the city would remove the streetlights from around the square, they would pay to install decorative lighting.
“They have not done that,” said Roberts. “It has been the last seven or eight years that way.”
Dungy said Wednesday morning the chamber has put up lights.
“Those decorative lights that are there now, we put them in,” said Dungy. “Maybe (Roberts) drives around the square at night and because it is dark he assumes there are no lights there at all.”
During the meeting, Dungy said two women who work next door to her flower shop had expressed their concerns about walking to their cars at night.
Jennings said he council would look into how to fix the problem.
“It comes down to what it is going to cost,” said Jennings. “We want to keep people safe, we want to keep our merchants safe.”
Watertown Police Department Det. Michael Henderlight said Wednesday he does not remember any reported crimes concerning the square and lack of lighting.
“I have been with the department since 2016,” said Henderlight. “To my knowledge there has never been a report of anyone being assaulted around the square.”
Robert Morgan with the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department said he would look at the lights in the near future and try to figure out why they are not coming on at night. Jennings said they would start with Morgan’s proposal and then go from there.
