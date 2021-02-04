Avery Lamberson was recently recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in the youth category.
The awards initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service. Lamberson received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust. Senior Vice President Wes Taylor joined Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto in presenting Lamberson with her nomination award and thanked her for her volunteer service.
Avery was nominated by Shelly Barnes, who recognized Lamberson’s hard work and dedication to 4-H through the UT Extension/Wilson County 4-H. A member since fourth grade, Lamberson has served in numerous leadership roles in the organization in addition to contributing a great deal to her community. Her service projects range from working livestock shows, collecting stuffed animals for fire/police departments, packing food boxes for Second Harvest Food Bank, collecting needed items for Cedarcroft Men’s Home and countless other volunteer opportunities.
“As the Wilson County Honor Club President, Avery has the responsibility of motivating 4-H members to engage in a vast array of community service projects that benefit the citizens of Wilson County,” Barnes said.
