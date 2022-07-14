Lebanon’s Lake Street will experience lane closures beginning today and with expectations to finish tomorrow.
According to an email from Randy Sexton of Landmark Homes of Tennessee, the stretch of Lake Street between East High Street and Sycamore Street will experience the closures from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., depending on weather, for a paving project.
All business and residential driveways will remain open during construction.
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.
