The membership of the Tennessee Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers has elected Lebanon attorney Frank Lannom as their president.
“It was TACDL with its training, teaching and mentorship of young lawyers that propelled me to where I am today,” Lannom said in an email. “I will continue to uphold the values of TACDL and to defend the citizens of Tennessee accused of crimes, wherever justice demands.”
The association is the statewide professional and training arm for criminal defense lawyers in the state of Tennessee. Its leaders are acknowledged by their peers as the top of their field in skill and dedication in defending citizens accused of crimes. TACDL operates under the motto of defending citizens accused of crimes “wherever justice demands.”
Submitted to the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.