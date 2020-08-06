Wilson County residents have one more chance to cast their votes in several local elections before the polls close today.
Eighteen voting locations across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Election Day, following a record turnout of 15,418 during the early voting period.
Contested races in Wilson County include four Wilson County Board of Education seats, one Lebanon Special School District board seat and the 15th Judicial District’s Division II circuit court judgeship. For a full list of candidates as well as the addresses of voting sites, go to www.wilsonelections.com.
Also driving interest in the election is the increasingly competitive Republican U.S. Senate primary contest between former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and orthopedic trauma surgeon Manny Sethi.
While Hagerty took an early lead after receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement last year, recent polls show Sethi within striking distance. Both candidates recently held events in Wilson County, and the race has entered the national spotlight as their campaigns ramp up the attack ads.
Politicians are also closely eying the contest, with sitting Republican senators as divided as the electorate. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Tom Cotton have backed Hagerty, while Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul are supporting Sethi.
Democrats have fielded five candidates in the party’s primary election, with Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran James Mackler currently leading projections. Also on the ballot: activist Marquita Bradshaw, perennial candidate Gary Davis, Murfreesboro attorney Robin Kimbrough and Nashville attorney Mark Pickrell.
