Local law enforcement agencies are working to fight the spread of coronavirus by limiting public interactions.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed Wilson County’s first case on Wednesday, something officials have spent the week bracing for. Here are some changes residents should be aware of until further notice:
Lebanon Police Department
The Lebanon Police Department has suspended the option for in-person document requests through its records office. Police records can still be requested online at lebanontn.org or by phone at 615-444-2323, and received through mail or email.
Payments and citation processing have also been placed on hold for the duration of the no contact policy. Those who owe money for a ticket or citation can either pay online or wait until the ban is lifted, and will not be charged penalties or late fees.
Those looking to file a police report can still come to the department in person and meet with an officer. Dispatch will conduct prescreen questionnaires before allowing an officer to meet with anyone filing a report.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced a slate of operational changes Monday, with many related to the county jail.
Inmate visitation has been limited to video and electronic only, but attorney visits will continue as normal pending daily review.
All jail programs have also been suspended until further notice. The jail chaplain will continue to coordinate jail ministry and address inmates’ individual needs.
In addition, all new intake inmates will be assessed immediately for coronavirus symptoms so medical personnel can take steps to reduce exposure.
The department is also suspending all Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) home visits.
SCAN Director Debbie Pare and Sgt. Don Witherspoon will continue coordinating with program recipients by phone and address emergency needs case by case. They can be reached by calling the SCAN office at 615-444-1412, ext. 498 or 499.
Community programs have also been suspended until further notice, including the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy and Sheriff’s Explorer Program.
Mt. Juliet Police Department
The Mt. Juliet Police Department has suspended all public events until at least April 10, including municipal adult court, municipal juvenile court and traffic school. The citizen ride-along program has been suspended until further notice.
In addition, the department has closed its records and court clerk office to the public indefinitely. Police reports can still be requested online at mjpd.org or by phone at 615-754-2550, and received through mail or email.
All citation payment due dates have been placed on hold until further notice, so those with due dates during that period can either pay online now or in-person once the ban is lifted without penalties.
The department is still accepting police reports, but citizens are asked to call first and see if an officer can assist over the phone instead of in person.
Officers will continue to respond normally to 911 calls, and have been instructed to take precautions when interacting with the community.
Those measures include social distancing of approximately 6 feet, avoiding handshakes and limiting unnecessary physical contact.
Officers will also be asking questions about health, travel and personal contacts and may wear protective gloves and masks if they suspect an individual is sick or has been in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.
Watertown Police Department
The Watertown Police Department has not announced any operational changes that affect the public, but Chief Bill Laney said officers are taking safety precautions.
Officers are wearing gloves, carrying hand sanitizer in all police vehicles and observing general health and safety recommendations as the city continues monitoring the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.