There is a new district attorney in town. Long-time judicial icon Tommy Thompson retired as the 15th Judicial District’s leading man last month, paving the way for Jason Lawson to take over the office.
Lawson, a near 20-year protege of Thompson’s, was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday to fill in Thompson’s shoes.
“You walk in immediately knowing there is no way you can ever replace Tommy,” Lawson said. “I’ve never seen a man so well respected throughout five counties. Everyone looks at me like how are you going to follow that?”
Tennessee’s 15th Judicial District includes Wilson, Jackson, Macon, Smith and Trousdale counties.
The new DA said that his predecessor left him the best gift one could receive in his position, a well-oiled machine of a staff.
“Tommy was really good at filling an office here,” he said. “We may have 15 attorneys in court at the same time. You can’t be everywhere at once so you have to trust the people you put in places to do the right thing.”
What does getting the right outcome mean to Lawson?
“When I go home at night I want to lay my head on that pillow and know that justice was done,” he said.
Lawson said when he graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law, that he got his first chance to come work at the DA’s office. Around that time, he began to realize that being a prosecutor “is a special job.”
The way Lawson puts it, he’s serving a higher client, justice.
“Most attorneys’ jobs are to see the best wishes of their clients done. Prosecutors are different. Our job is to do justice. Sometimes that means giving the victim what they want, sometimes it means finding a middle ground. Sometimes it means a case should be dismissed.
“Our job is to decide so that’s a special responsibility.”
Humble beginnings
The Watertown native said he learned a thing or two from his lumberjack father. Lawson, who the first person in his family to graduate from college, said his father told him to stay in school so that one day he wouldn’t have to work so hard.
After working a couple years grinding away at the DA’s office, Lawson returned home one day and said, “Dad, work is gonna be work. You may have a backache at the end of the day while I may have a headache.”
Lawson knows that the strains of the job can creep in, but said that doesn’t stop him from fulfilling his role.
“You work the hours that it takes to get the job done.”
The new chief lawman’s career efforts have not gone unnoticed.He has received awards for his service to the district’s Child Advocacy Center, as well as being included in the 2020 publication of “Who’s Who in America.”
Going back to 2012, he was recognized at a statewide DA conference, where he received the president’s award. Lawson said that at events such as these, fellow DAs learn about changes in the law, while studying topics and emerging issues such as sex trafficking and drug trends.
One such issue Lawson is particularly passionate about is equity in discovery.
“Prosecutors have to disclose everything on their side of the case, but the defense has to release very little, sometimes leading to trial by ambush,” he said.
Lawson acknowledged the burden of proof is on the state, but decried deceptive practices by defense attorneys.
Biblical teachings
Lawson is active at his church as a youth group director. He is passionate about his relationship with God and uses the Bible as a moral compass.
“When I read the Bible, a lot of passages speak to me,” he said. “Some passages tell us we are to be fair, just people on this earth. Another passage that speaks to me says that when people are put into positions of authority, they are put there by God.”
Lawson went on to say that whenever he handles a case, “I come back and think, what is the right thing to do. My faith can support either decision. What it comes down to is that we are supposed to be a fair person who pursues what’s right.”
Lawson has been married for nearly 20 years. He has two children. He said he loves going to ballgames with his kids and participating in their Scout activities.
He credits God for where his life is right now.
“I have been incredibly blessed. Every step I have taken in my life has simply been God opening another door for me,” he said. “I believe that if he presents an opportunity for me, he will give me the strength and wisdom to cause me to succeed at that opportunity. I rely on him daily, and he has not let me down.”
