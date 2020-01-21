The second annual Leadership Wilson Alumni Summit will be Jan. 29. Alumni who have graduated the Leadership Wilson County program will come together for a full-day refresher course of the curriculum.
According to its website, Leadership Wilson’s mission is to serve to identify, train, and motivate individual citizens in community leadership. Event Director Dorie Mitchell said unlike last year, this year’s gathering will include a bus trip with participants members driven to different locations throughout Wilson County where speakers will address the participants.
“We will be going to Cumberland University, Gladeville Middle School, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Firepit Art, and Shop Springs Creamery,” said Mitchell. “After the creamery, that will be the end of the tour.”
The bus will then return to College Hills Church of Christ where it began. Mitchell said there are three featured speakers that day; they are Joanna Williams of Williams Leadership Solutions, Gerald B. Hickson, founding director of Vanderbilt’s Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy, and Stephen Loyd, medical director at JourneyPure, a drug and alcohol treatment facility.
Registration deadline for the event is Wednesday. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at https://leadershipwilson.com/detail/2020-alumni- summit/. This is a one-day event. Participants will meet at College Hills Church of Christ at 6:45 a.m. to get on the bus and expect to remain on the bus until it is scheduled to return at 5 p.m. For more information, call Dorie Mitchell at 615.415.3337.
