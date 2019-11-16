Three Forks Park in Watertown has provided children with a space to get active for more than 30 years, and is starting to show its age.
This year's Leadership Wilson class looks to address that, with one of its group projects dedicated to raising enough money to renovate the playground by February 2020.
"Watertown's playground has a lot of equipment that's not safe anymore, like one of those metal slides that rise up high where children can fall or burn themselves," Leadership Wilson member Kaileigh Dunn said. "Tim Diffenderfer with the Wilson County Health Department started the initial work on this last year, and this year's work has been focused on fundraising."
The city has a design in place for a larger, ADA-compliant playground and has received a $20,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health for the project.
"They have all the equipment and everything figured out, and will need $105,000 in total to replace it," Dunn said. "The grant won't be valid unless the money is raised by February, so we're on a time crunch -- we have $40,792 left to raise."
Several local businesses have contributed to the fund so far, and others are putting out coin collectors to encourage visitors to donate. The project also has GoFundMe and Facebook pages, and those involved continue to seek donations or grants.
"We're coming up on year-end giving and things like that, and we haven't tapped into the local churches," Diffenderfer said. "We have about 19 churches in Watertown proper, and if each of them would give $500 to $1,000 we'd be close to getting home here."
The goal is for an updated park to open by May 2020 so that local sports leagues can use it. Approximately 400 children are involved in those programs per year, and the park is also a draw for people in DeKalb and Smith Counties.
"One thing people need to realize is that this is a hub playground for the surrounding areas," Leadership Wilson member Jessica Dodds-Davis said. "Part of that reason too is the ball teams here, kids play for free."
By renovating the park, the group also hopes to attract more children to its activities to address obesity in the city.
"A lot of Watertown is made up of rentals, and around 40% of the school age children are considered obese," Dunn said. "The reason this is going to be fully accessible and ADA-compliant is because we want every family to have a chance to get active."
According to Sara Cox of the Tennessee Department of Health, obese students in the city include 40% of Watertown Elementary's fourth graders, 36% of Watertown Middle's sixth graders and 42% of Watertown Middle's eighth graders.
"Every two years, Coordinated School Health does body mass index (BMI) screenings for fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth graders," she said. "Watertown Elementary and Middle are within a mile-and-a-half of the playground, so this could provide an opportunity for them to get some more activity."
Diffenderfer said he hopes frequent use of an updated playground will also reduce the occurrence of chronic diseases.
"This would be like phase one of this project," he said. "Phase two would be the property behind Wilson Bank and Trust that's been deeded to the city to come with a design for public use. It could be an amphitheater, it could be a little walking trail, a park geared toward smaller children."
For now, those prospects are only ideas, but those involved with the playground project are grateful for the support as they push toward making it a reality.
"I think the community support has been amazing," Dunn said. "Watertown is kind of a forgotten piece of Wilson County, and a lot of the people living there have to come to Lebanon or Mt. Juliet for services. Being a part of this project has been eye-opening for me, and it's been great to see the county coming together to help out."
