A major national grocery chain plans to build a new anchor store in west Lebanon at the intersection of U.S. 109 and Hickory Ridge Road near I-40, according to a city of Lebanon news release.
The city is not releasing the name of the chain. A site plan has been filed with the city’s planning department and the company hopes to break ground this fall, according to the release.
“This is a win for Lebanon. It is the first large-scale commercial development in that area and will fulfill a pressing need for the rapidly expanding residential neighborhoods nearby,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash. “I have been saying for quite some time a grocery store would be beneficial there and I know Sarah (Haston) has been working on this for several years.”
City Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said, “These recruitment projects take time. At first, there was opposition to rezoning and annexing the site, and I feel like my intervention with a written statement of support helped pave the way for this significant development.
“This is definitely a highlight of my tenure here and shows the impact of strategic economic development work,” she said. “I am very excited to see it all come together, and this one to me is special because after I expressed my support at the time, Mayor Ash asked me to serve alongside planning commission and offer guidance regarding commercial projects. I fully expect it will be a catalyst for more quality commercial development in the corridor.”
In the fall of 2018, the city approved the annexation and rezoning of 59 acres off Hickory Ridge Road. At the time, more than 3,000 units of residential housing had been announced or were under continued development, including Stonebridge, Wilson Farms, Holland Ridge, Waverly, Rowland Farms, Woodall Ridge and Woodbridge Glen. The city currently estimates over 4,100 new housing units including some currently under construction are expected within a 3-mile radius of the site.
