The portion of Crowell Lane between Tuckers Gap Road and Leeville Pike in Lebanon will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday and ending on Aug. 14 to allow for culvert replacement.
Motorists travelling on that section of Crowell Lane will be detoured to South Hartmann Drive for the duration of the project.
For more information, contact City Transportation/Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice at 615-443-2839 ext. 2334.
