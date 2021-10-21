The city has been exploring raising T-hangar rates at Lebanon Municipal Airport for some time, with the only question being by how much.
On Tuesday, the city council settled that discussion and implemented a 20-% increase to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The ordinance to amend the T-hangar lease rates for rows A and B at the airport was approved on first reading by unanimous vote.
It establishes staggered increases over the next two years, with an addendum that leases be signed to four-year contracts. The first increase of 20% starts next year, with the second 20-% increase starting in 2024.
As that increase is compounded, it ultimately represents an overall 44-% increase of current rates.
Those current rates are $200 per month for hangars in row A. When the increase goes into effect, the new monthly rate will be $240 per month. In 2024, those rates will increase again to $288 per month.
In row B, the hangar rates at present are $245 per month. In January, those rates will increase to $294 per month. In 2024, those rates will increase to $352.80 per month.
The debate over how much to raise the rates was recently settled by the airport commission, which submitted this recommendation of two 20-% increases spread between January 2022 and 2024.
Prompting the airport to confront this reality was the Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division’s decision to essentially eliminate state funding for municipal airports, forcing the onus upon the individual airports to generate revenue.
Having explored rates from other regional airports for comparisons, the airport commission opted for the 20-% increase to be competitive while also being up to market.
During Tuesday’s meeting at city hall, interim Airport Commission Chairman T.O. Cragwall offered the commission’s endorsement of the staggered increase. Cragwall said that it was approved unanimously by the airport commission.
Airport Manager Heather Bay similarly endorsed the measure. Bay’s endorsement came on the heels of an impassioned case laid bare about the tenants who use those hangars, the volunteer hours they commit to the airport and the experiences they help to offer Lebanon’s citizens.
Bay told the council that she wanted them to be aware of who would be impacted by rate increases, that they were not millionaires dropping money from the sky, but regular people who have dedicated themselves to a love for flying, while combining that with their love for Lebanon.
In other matters discussed on Tuesday, Ward 3 City Councilor Camille Burdine was reappointed to the Joint Economic and Community Development Board (JECDB) in position 7.
Burdine said that she would be happy to continue in her role on the JECDB, assuming no other councilors wanted to take the seat. Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell, who already serves on the JECDB, nominated Burdine to keep the position, a move that met with unanimous approval from the city council.
Burdine’s was not the only appointment Tuesday. Connie Bone was appointed by Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell to serve on the sidewalk, bike and trail committee.
The sidewalk, bikeway, and trails committee was established to promote the preservation, use and expansion of Lebanon’s greenways, corridors, and bike/walkways.
The committee reviews and recommends courses of action for existing systems, plans and policies to identify areas that may need adjustment. It is also actively involved with the Americans with Disability Act Advisory Task Force Committee and Lebanon Planning Commission.
