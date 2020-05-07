The Lebanon City Council approved a resolution supporting $47,205 in federal grant funding for the city’s police department to address COVID-19 at its meeting Tuesday.
According to LPD Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the department had been approved for the funding previously, but councilors are required to vote before grant money can be received and spent.
“We’re going to use it for personal protective equipment and decontamination chemicals and equipment,” LPD Sgt. P.J. Hardy said after the council’s work session last week. “So if we’re in an area where people might be infected, we can use those to clean and disinfect. The funds can also be used to help supplement payroll, like if we needed to bring in extra officers.”
Hardy said the department is not planning to use that grant funding for payroll, but noted that their budget has been affected by COVID-19.
The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would begin condemnation proceedings as necessary at Moss Court to clearly designate it as a public street and define its property lines.
According to Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine, city officials are regularly receiving calls from residents on that street about trespassing and other violations, which she said is preventing them from addressing issues like tornado damage and COVID-19.
Resident Adrema Higgins also spoke before the council on the issue. She said that Moss Court has a sign designating it as a private drive, and that a codes officer was sent to her home in April and cited her for parking on the street in front of her home — a citation that was later dismissed after a complaint and further investigation.
“It seems like Moss Court has become a big issue,” Burdine said during the meeting. “I’m really tired of listening to all this tattletaling that’s going on, and you all using our city officers, frontline people as a weapon. We’re getting calls there all the time. We know that our city has had a lot of things going on this year, and they’ve got more things to worry about than neighbors telling on each other.”
City Attorney Andy Wright said the process would require a budget amendment because state law requires an appraisal before property can be condemned. He did not offer a specific cost estimate, but said it would be relatively low considering the size of the street.
The council also passed a first reading vote to formally place this year’s city elections on the Nov. 3 ballot. The mayor’s office and city council positions in Wards 1, 2 and 5 are up for election, and several candidates have already announced their runs.
Incumbent Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Cumberland University professor Rick Bell and former Ward 3 Councilor Rob Cesternino plan to file for mayor, while Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan both intend to run for reelection.
Carmack has filed financial disclosures with the Wilson County Election Commission, while Bryan confirmed his intent to run at Tuesday’s meeting. Neither candidate is currently opposed.
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton has not filed financial disclosures or made a statement of intent at press time, and no other candidates have signaled an intention to run for the seat.
Prospective candidates can pick up petitions beginning June 22, and the qualifying deadline is on Aug. 20. Early voting for city elections is scheduled for Oct. 14-29.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 19 and will be conducted electronically. The council is also slated to conduct a series of budget meetings throughout the month, with the first at 5:30 p.m. on May 14.
