The Lebanon City Council approved the 2021-21 fiscal year budget Tuesday — a budget that reflects just how much growth is impacting the city. In doing so, it also set aside funds to create a new department for utilities and sanitation administration. And it includes a 3% raise for all employees.
The city’s lead financial administrator, Stuart Lawson, said that a Municipal Technical Advisory Service study prompted the city to explore ways to alleviate the load on its public services department, and with so much growth in the area, specializing municipal services would prove beneficial.
The new department will be in charge of utilities, sewer, gas and sanitation, allowing more time and resources for the public services department to work on infrastructure and maintenance. Per the budget, $457,000 was set aside for this new department.
The budget also locked in the certified property tax rate at $0.6855 per $100 assessed value.
Based on the itemized budget compiled by Lawson and his staff and presented to the council, the city expects to bring in $203,000 more than it will spend, with revenues totaling $43.1 million and expenses at $42.9 million.
While property value reassessment, like the one Wilson County completed this year, by law cannot be used to increase property tax revenues, the amount of revenue from property taxes can still go up if people move to and build in the city, as indicated by the growth patterns and projections in this budget.
There were several other notable increases that show just how much growth is impacting the city. There was a 22% spike in the sales tax, a revenue source that comprises nearly half of the city’s general fund. Lawson said that these numbers are monitored month-to-month, and that the positive trends appeared “steady.”
Another indicator that the city continues its upward population trajectory is a state payment of sales tax directly dependent on a city’s population.
That total for the fiscal year is $2.9 million, which represented an increase of 7.5%.
Additionally, two items which spiked over the past year were beer and liquor sales. Expectations for that trend to continue are supported by the recent approval of two more liquor stores, one on Sparta Pike and the other on TN 109 that were recently approved by the city.
To account for these trends, the city budgeted liquor tax revenue of $430,000 or a 10% increase. Meanwhile, a 6% increase for wholesale beer tax was budgeted.
The budget includes a nearly 19% increase for building permits, for a total of $950,000, and it also forecasts a 12% increase for the business tax, pegged at $1.15 million.
Lawson pointed to permits for building houses and said the city hit its budget mark for this category during the current fiscal year as early as February, well before the fiscal year’s conclusion on June 30.
Lebanon’s police department and the code enforcement are both beneficiaries of increased spending. Lawson said the 63% increase in the code enforcement budget was to bring on an additional hire and necessary equipment.
The city will be receiving some non-recurring grants from the state that are narrowly assigned to permit projects like capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and school renovations. Grant funding of $95,000 will be used to upgrade three vehicles used by detectives in the Lebanon Police Department.
