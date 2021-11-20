The redistricting process in Lebanon prepares to enter its final stages as the city voted to approve the new district map.
This practice comes on the heels of the recent US population census, which is used on the local level to determine representative voter blocks. As a result of the growth, the districts in Lebanon will now be more populous, so each council member will represent more residents.
Based on the new census data, Lebanon is currently home to more than 39,000 residents. An equal distribution of those residents into six voting districts would result in districts comprising 6,405 residents.
Distributing those totals across six districts does not result in exactly equal blocks, so some districts will have slightly more residents than others. For example, Ward 1, represented by councilor Joey Carmack, will have 6,642 residents, making it the most populated district in the city.
By contrast, Ward 3, represented by councilor Camille Burdine will have 6,139 residents, making it the least populous district.
These population totals do not necessarily reflect growth trends around the city but rather an attempt to distribute the residents within a relatively small window of deviation. In this case, the 503-person difference between the districts represents less than a 10% deviation. Such a figure is comparable to the target population distribution of the county.
City council members must maintain a residence in the district where they are running. They are elected in an at-large voting process.
Lebanon prepared a redistricting plan, which provides for a city legislative body composed of six members and creates six districts depicted on the official redistricting map.
Due to the boom in growth experienced in the city since 2010, the city council had raised the possibility of expanding the body to include additional seats. Ultimately, the map that the city council approved on Tuesday maintains the same number of representatives that Lebanon has had for multiple cycles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.