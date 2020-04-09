The Lebanon City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that would speed up the rebuilding process for structures hit by the March 3 tornado.
Approximately 778 buildings could be eligible, based on figures from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s tornado damage assessment.
Under the ordinance, Lebanon Planning Department staff could directly approve site plans for those buildings if they meet a set of eligibility standards, meaning the Lebanon Planning Commission would not have to hold votes.
“Being on the planning commission, there were a couple of things within that ordinance that I’d like to see changed for the second reading,” Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said. “Specifically, the part … that the commission needs to review it or can review it at their request. I feel very strongly that our planning department can handle this, and if they have questions they’ll send it on to the planning commission first.”
Compliance with a building’s previous design standards and restrictions on the size of an expansion are among the other requirements listed.
The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would waive roughly $19,000 in fees for the expansion of the Wilson County Jail by a 5-1 vote.
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton, who had previously expressed concerns about COVID-19’s impact on the city budget, cast the lone “no” vote.
“The county jail provides jail services to the entire county, and us waiving this amount of money I would see being beneficial to us since they do take our inmates,” Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said, noting that he works for Wilson County Criminal Court in the clerk’s office. “They have a lot of overhead, they have a lot of work they have to do in that jail and I see it every single day.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 21, and may be conducted electronically due to concerns over COVID-19.
