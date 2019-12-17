Lebanon native Rosie Williams didn't expect to spot Mickey and Minnie Mouse entertaining children while on a Saturday drive through downtown.
After stopping to get a closer look, she discovered the scene was part of Christmas on the Square, an annual celebration that draws in hundreds for food, shopping and live music.
"This is our first time coming to Christmas on the Square," Williams said while shopping for antiques with her husband. "You can always find some really odd and unique gifts in a place like this, and we're hoping to get some Christmas shopping done."
Each of the shops lining the square was filled with customers throughout the day, while children lined up outside the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce for photos with Santa Claus.
"The event was a lot of fun despite the weather," chamber President Melanie Minter said. "We had fun for all ages, and we were very excited to see
see christmas/page a7
people out and about on the square. I want to encourage people to shop local throughout the year, because our businesses in Lebanon all give back to the community."
Several food trucks and vendors set up shop on the square to take part in the festivities as well, including Doin' It Different Design from Lafayette.
"We do rustic home décor," owner Jessica Deromedi said. "It's our first time out here, and I heard about it from one of the vendor groups I'm in on Facebook. People have been coming in waves of 10 or so, and then it'll be quiet for a bit. I think the weather has affected the number of shoppers, but we'd be glad to come out again next year -- everyone's been really friendly."
For local businesses, the event has become somewhat of a tradition. Bridgette Lacy, who manages day-to-day operations at The Butter Churn Antique Store, has been involved since Christmas on the Square began.
"Being around Christmas, everybody's full of joy," she said. "My favorite part is seeing all the people who come, because there are a lot of tourists and a lot of regulars. Quite a few people have been here today, and it's been a good day."
Locals and visitors alike were treated to a taste of Wilson County's music scene with a series of afternoon performances from Callie and Corey McKinney, Lain Tomlinson and Kason Lester.
Volunteers also helped entertain children with inflatables, therapy horses and costumed characters.
"We're thankful for the musicians who showed up and performed," Minter said. "It means a lot that they took time out of their schedules to be there for the event. Public safety was on hand to make sure everyone was taken care of, and Leadership Wilson did a wonderful job volunteering with the inflatables."
The chamber and the city of Lebanon partner each year for Christmas on the Square, which is meant to boost local businesses' revenue and help families with gift shopping.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash is familiar with the impact the event can have on local businesses, since he owned and operated Creative Photography on the square for 21 years. He said that many small businesses see most of their revenue during the holiday season.
"Christmas on the Square went very well this year," he said. "My wife and I visited several of the shops on the square in the morning, and there was a pretty good crowd at every one of them. There were also a lot of people outside at the concession stands, so I'd say it was a success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.