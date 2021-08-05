Lebanon decided to axe plans based on the Army Corps of Engineers study for the water detention structure at Stumpy Lane in lieu of a new plan aimed at mitigating multiple factors that cause the flooding on the square and other areas around the city.

During its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, the City Council passed a resolution sponsored by Councilor Fred Burton and Mayor Rick Bell unanimously, which approved a long list of efforts aimed to protect the city from flood damage.

Those items include:

  • Contact the owner of the Woolen Mills and request permission/authorization to remove the old railroad bridge.

Request a professional services proposal to model Sinking Creek with the two buildings between West Spring Street and the railroad tracks near Newby Street removed in order to evaluate the effect on flooding and determine if the city should pursue the purchase and removal of these two buildings.

  • Run a second model with the same two buildings removed along with the construction of a wall along the west side of Sinking Creek between West Spring Street and the railroad tracks.
  • Consider modifications to the West Gay Street creek bank as part of the bridge replacement project.
  • Develop a warning system using new technology to warn emergency officials who will then be able to provide an earlier warning of flood conditions to Lebanon Square business and property owners.
  • Improve debris removal efforts in Sinking Creek after significant storms.
  • Establish a specific maintenance plan in compliance with state and/or federal guidelines.
  • Develop an improvement/incentive plan for new developments in the watershed to detain and store additional stormwater on their respective properties.
  • Provide education and information to property owners regarding improvements they can make to reduce flood risks and damages that would include flood-proofing measures like storing items above flood elevation, locating electric outlets above the flood elevations, and using concrete floors as opposed to carpet or wood to reduce cleanup activities and costs.
  • Consider buying out high-risk property that has a history of flooding and work with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to determine eligible structures.
  • Consider a local grant program to assist property owners with specific improvements to their private property that would assist in mitigating flooding.

    • Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said, “I think this is heading in the right direction.”

    Turning to Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines, Brinkman asked what kind of timetable the city could expect on these plans. Baines said that it varied on each item, that some could be turned around quickly, while others would require more time, estimating about a six-month timetable for the longest of the projects.

    Brinkman said that she would like to see regular updates on the status of these items moving forward, to which Baines obliged.

    (0) comments

    Welcome to the discussion.

    Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
    PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
    Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
    Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
    Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
    Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
    Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

    Post a comment
    Stop watching this discussion.