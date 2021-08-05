Lebanon decided to axe plans based on the Army Corps of Engineers study for the water detention structure at Stumpy Lane in lieu of a new plan aimed at mitigating multiple factors that cause the flooding on the square and other areas around the city.
During its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, the City Council passed a resolution sponsored by Councilor Fred Burton and Mayor Rick Bell unanimously, which approved a long list of efforts aimed to protect the city from flood damage.
Those items include:
- Contact the owner of the Woolen Mills and request permission/authorization to remove the old railroad bridge.
Request a professional services proposal to model Sinking Creek with the two buildings between West Spring Street and the railroad tracks near Newby Street removed in order to evaluate the effect on flooding and determine if the city should pursue the purchase and removal of these two buildings.
Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said, “I think this is heading in the right direction.”
Turning to Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines, Brinkman asked what kind of timetable the city could expect on these plans. Baines said that it varied on each item, that some could be turned around quickly, while others would require more time, estimating about a six-month timetable for the longest of the projects.
Brinkman said that she would like to see regular updates on the status of these items moving forward, to which Baines obliged.
