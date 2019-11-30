Lebanon annual Christmas parade, with the theme of "A Hometown Christmas," will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Mayor Bernie Ash is this year's grand marshal. It will start at the former Lebanon High School location and travel Park Avenue to East Main Street and then around the Lebanon Public Square before exiting onto West Main Street. The parade route ends at Liberty State Bank & D.T. McCall & Sons on West Main Street.
