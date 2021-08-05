Few people have made as much of an impact in Wilson County as Coleman Walker, the radio personality of six decades known for his morning broadcast Coleman and Company. To honor his legacy, the Lebanon City Council officially recognized Walker as a “Legend of Lebanon” during its meeting Tuesday night.
Since Walker has recently been inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, Mayor Rick Bell invited Walker and his wife, Helen, up front during the meeting to read a proclamation about the radio host’s contributions to the city, county and all his listeners out there, wherever they may be. Bell said that he was delighted to see Walker recognized by the Hall of Fame for such a “well-deserved acknowledgement.”
Bell described Walker as an individual who has “demonstrated the highest integrity, steadfast leadership, and unwavering fairness in the performance of his lengthy career.”
Most people think of Walker as the “Voice of Wilson County,” but Bell laughed and said he knows him just as well as the “King of Cornhole.”
It’s been over 60 years since Walker’s first foray on the airwaves. His Feb. 21, 1961 show launched a broadcasting career that continues to this day.
Although he was born in Riddleton, and raised in Centerville, Walker graduated from Lebanon High School in 1958. Bell said that his mother and Walker were actually in the same home room.
Bell pointed out that not only has Walker been on the radio every morning at 7 a.m. on WANT-FM and WCOR-AM, but he’s also juggled an insurance career and a stint in the local newspaper business.
Of Walker’s morning show, Bell said, “He interviews dignitaries, politicians, public servants and other interesting guests with his laid back, easy style. By means of his live, spontaneous and unrehearsed show, he keeps our community informed.”
What really sets Walker apart in Bell’s eyes was his additional commitment to community service, noting his membership with the Lions Club and Rotary Club as well as serving on the Wilson County Fair Board.
Walker thanked Bell, the council and the audience for their appreciation. “This is really a great honor,’’ he said.
Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said to Walker of her interviews on his show, “You make it feel like it’s just a conversation between us two. You forget there is a microphone, and thousands of listeners out there.”
“You have a real gift and it’s an honor to know you and to have been on your show,” Brinkman added.
Walker regularly interviews Bell after every city council meeting as he has done with many of Bell’s predecessors. He also interviews city councilors with aims of getting them on at least twice a year, but he doesn’t stop there.
