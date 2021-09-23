Plans to implement a Sick Leave Donation Bank policy and procedure met unanimous council approval Tuesday night at City Hall. The council had been exploring the possibility of establishing such a system since last week’s work session.
The policy would allow city employees to deposit unused paid time off into a membership collective, from which they could draw under qualifying circumstances.
Zoning amendments
During the meeting, Lebanon approved two amendments, one to the South Hartmann Drive Overlay and another to the city’s zoning atlas.
The first item amends the South Hartmann Drive Overlay by rezoning 27 acres near Franklin Road previously designated as “Walkable Urban-Town Center Mixed-Use/Non-residential” and “Auto-Dependent Suburban-Office/Medical” zoning. The new zoning, recommended by the Planning Commission in the August 24 meeting, will add a residential component to the zoning designation, paving way for future development.
A little farther south, by Central Pike and Franklin Road, a specific plan was approved for a Prologis warehouse. This came on the heels of the property’s annexation. Both were recommended by the Planning Commission last month.
According to the city’s lead planner, Paul Corder, when the city annexes something, “we don’t do it without zoning.”
In this case, per Corder, “They aren’t doing industrial, they went with a specific plan instead. It will essentially be warehouses.”
Commissioner updates
During the meeting, Bell also reappointed two commissioners to their current roles; Meghan Michel to the Historic Preservation Committee, Mack McCluskey to the Lebanon Planning Commission. The mayor said that he appreciated the service of both individuals.
However, Bell said that Planning Commission’s Bob King did not wish to continue in his role on the board after his term expired. Bell said to expect a name for a new planning commissioner on the agenda by next month’s meeting.
Jimmy Floyd Family Center pool project
The City Council approved a budget amendment for the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, to cover the remaining costs of resurfacing the indoor pool project. The total amount, per the city’s finance director, Stuart Lawson, was $93,300. The city had previously budgeted $50,000 but that number proved to be too little once bids for the project were returned.
Public Works lends hand in Waverly
Mayor Rick Bell said that several employees in the city’s department of public works were in Waverly through the end of the week. The city sent the employees to assist in the recovery efforts launched after devastating floods wrecked the small town west of Nashville.
Bell said after the storm hit, Lebanon put its name on the list of municipalities offering to help. Following the tornado that hit Lebanon in March 2020, the volunteer turnout offering aid was tremendous according to Bell. He said he felt like this was the city’s chance to return the favor.
