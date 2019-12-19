The Lebanon City Council voted Tuesday to reapprove rezoning of three historic district properties -- 110 S. Hatton Ave., 113 S. Greenwood St. and 118 S. Greenwood St. -- as office professional after a lawsuit prompted the body to revisit the items.
Shawn and Lori Hicks filed the suit earlier this year through attorney Paul McAdoo, alleging that Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act by outlining her position on rezoning at 110 S. Hatton Ave. in an email to the council as a whole.
Under TOMA, public officials are prohibited from using "chance meetings, informal assemblages or electronic communication" to deliberate or decide on public business.
"The whole key there was, we wanted to show that the citizens are watching, the citizens are educated and the council needs to be held accountable to following the law," Shawn Hicks said. "We hope that going forward, they will be, and if they're not we'll continue to be here at every meeting and make sure that they do."
Following the suit, the city reached an agreement with the Hicks to hold a public hearing
see council/page a5
on the rezoning items without the traditional 3-minute time limit on comments, followed by a council discussion and revote.
"Recently, I received a letter from Ms. Lori Hicks and her attorney, Mr. Paul McAdoo from Nashville," Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. "The key words to make this meeting suitable for everyone (are) new and substantial consideration (on these items)."
Dori Mitchell, who co-owns the South Hatton property with Deanna Dodd, spoke during the public hearing in favor of the rezoning request and addressed claims that they bought the property for profit.
"We've worked hard for this property and we're working hard for the community," she said. "I don't consider ourselves flippers. We are historic preservationists … we don't just put lipstick on a pig like a lot of people do. This property has been surrounded by commercial businesses, and we've promoted it as a commercial property MLS listing, as well as residential."
Mike Ybarra, who owns the property at 118 S. Greenwood St., spoke in favor of rezoning that location. He and his wife have lived on South Greenwood for more than 20 years, and purchased the building in 2007 before it was considered historic.
"The whole neighborhood has changed," he said. "It's not a neighborhood anymore, it's commercial. I can see commercial buildings from that porch. The back doors of the strip malls that have been put it in Gay Street, the AT&T building … so to say that by being commercial we are interrupting the residential feel of the neighborhood, I think, is not correct for the situation."
Ybarra said he has been using the building as an office space since the initial rezoning, and does not plan to repurpose it any further.
"We were given the rights to move in and be office professionals, and we've done so," he said. "I think it would be wrong to make us move out … it's a beautiful home, it's been restored and it will stay that way as long as we own it."
Lori Hicks agreed with Ybarra, noting that South Greenwood is the cutoff for the Cumberland Historic District, but opposed rezoning the South Hatton property because it is more centrally located in the historic area.
"On a Sunday in March, canvassers in Ward 3 announced 100 signatures within a few hours of residents opposed to this rezone," she said. "These residents just want to be able to enjoy their homes with their families and not have to worry about commercial development in their backyard. The people living in these homes are there because they believe in historic preservation, and are committed to restoring and maintaining these lovely structures for generations to come."
The Lebanon Planning Commission also recommended denial of both rezonings when they discussed them early this year: 10-0 against the South Hatton rezoning and 6-2 against the South Greenwood rezoning.
Burdine affirmed her support for the rezonings following the public hearing, citing the ways surrounding properties are utilized.
"We've had many, many opportunities in this community," she said. "It's a mixed-use area -- that is on our land use plan -- and there's an office professional on every street going down the first house in. It is surrounded by a library, it's surrounded by a school, it's across the street from an apartment complex, duplexes … there's not a whole lot of residential uses or commercial uses for that property."
Councilor Joey Carmack said he visited the house with Mitchell and was impressed with the renovations, referring to it as a perfect example of an office professional property.
"I see the merits in the opposition to it, I really do," Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said. "But I do believe that in this scenario, it is adjacent to what is commercial property. I think it's a good thing for the neighborhood."
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to reapprove the South Hatton rezoning, with Councilor Fred Burton opposed and Councilor Chris Crowell absent. All members in attendance voted to reapprove the South Greenwood rezonings.
The Lebanon City Council's next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, at the city's administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.