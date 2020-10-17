After 64 years at the corner of North Cumberland and West High streets, the Lebanon Democrat has moved. The newspaper’s new office is at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 206.
“When we bought the newspaper in 2019, we moved printing to our central plant in Kentucky,” said Mike Alexieff, editor and publisher. “That eliminated the need for all the space in our old building.”
The new office houses the advertising and news staffs. It is also the main office for the Democrat’s sister publications, the Mt. Juliet News, the Hartsville Vidette, the Portland Leader and the Macon County Times.
With much of the staff working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, public access to the Democrat’s office is limited. However, Alexieff is in the office most days. He can be reached by cellphone at 270-779-1585. Otherwise, call 615-444-3952 for an automated directory.
One of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Wilson County, the newspaper dates back to 1888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.