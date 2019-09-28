The city of Lebanon received several awards at Thursday's Greater Nashville Regional Council annual meeting.
They were, according to an email from the city:
Land Use Initiative Category -- Design Guidelines for Preservation, Quality, and Compatible Development. This award celebrates two important land-use initiatives undertaken by the city of Lebanon; the Square Historic Preservation District and the Developers Task Force Team.
Recreation and Use Engagement -- Think Clean Youth Litter Challenge. This award recognizes the Cities Beautification Commissions annual Youth Challenge and Carnival, which educates youth, as well teachers and other adult participants, about the effects of litter on their community and environment.
Protective Services -- Counselor Joe Hayes Memorial Fire Station. This award celebrates the public-private partnership between the McCall family and the city of Lebanon to create the Hayes Memorial Fire Station.
The awards honor local governments which have exhibited outstanding accomplishment and achievement or innovation in several areas of public service, according the email from Mayor Bernie Ash's office. The city of Lebanon is honored to have these awards bestowed upon us, it said.
