Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice and Major Koy Lafferty will continue in their positions after a city inquiry determined an official complaint against them was largely unsubstantiated.
Lt. Scott Massey filed the complaint on Aug. 31, which contains several allegations including misuse of property seized in drug enforcement cases, a request to destroy evidence and domestic assault. Mayor Bernie Ash’s office released its response on Thursday and now considers the matter closed, while Massey has not returned a request for comment at press time.
The city’s investigation involved taking responses to each allegation from Justice and Lafferty, interviewing one of the witnesses named in the complaint, consulting with a TBI investigator who received the same complaint and looking into the disposal of vehicles mentioned in the misuse of property allegations. The TBI has also not confirmed whether it received the same report or conducted its own investigation.
“The only allegation in which we believed we needed to interview a witness was the one alleging the misappropriation of training ammunition,” City Attorney Andy Wright said in an email. “Every other allegation was either proven false without witness statements or was admitted, even if in part. Additionally, a few of the allegations listed witnesses that are former LPD employees who left employment with the LPD under adverse circumstances. The credibility of those witnesses would have been questionable.”
According to the city’s statement, two of the allegations against Justice are partially substantiated: one claiming he kept personal dogs at city-owned kennels and had employees care for them, and another claiming he allowed a department vehicle’s mileage to overrun and had an employee change its oil to keep from voiding the warranty.
“Chief Justice has a personally owned K-9 (German Shepherd) that is being trained in-house by LPD officers for potential service to the LPD,” the city’s statement reads. “Chief Justice has housed the K-9 at LPD owned facilities on occasion, but denies that the city has ever paid for any food for the K-9.”
Wright is currently investigating whether there are liability issues with a personally owned K-9 being placed into police service. In the meantime, Ash has ordered Justice to stop using city resources to house and train the dog. Justice has denied housing any other personal dogs in city kennels.
Regarding the vehicle maintenance allegation, Justice told the city during its inquiry that he had allowed his vehicle’s mileage to overrun and had an Emergency Services Unit tech add engine oil after hearing a noise from inside. He also said he was not serving as police chief at the time.
“As to my recollection, it was known from the onset that the warranty would be questionable and was totally handled at that point by the garage staff,” Justice said in his response to the inquiry. “We did cease changing oil at the garage request for proper documentation since we did not use the same ID tags … this was never hidden.”
According to the city’s statement, Massey did not provide sufficient evidence to fully substantiate the claim. Ash has counseled Justice on proper vehicle maintenance in response to the information the city determined was true.
The remaining allegations against Justice and Laffery were determined to be unsubstantiated or could not be substantiated.
Massey’s complaint includes an additional allegation — which the city found substantiated — that Sgt. P.J. Hardy made insensitive comments about Massey’s personal appearance in front of his family while emceeing the department’s 2019 Christmas party. According to the city’s statement, Justice verbally counseled Hardy following the incident and Ash is satisfied with the department’s response.
Although the city’s inquiry has ended, officials have also asked the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office to review the details of the complaint related to policy violations.
The city originally expressed intent to leave the matter open pending a response or any actions from the comptroller’s office, but Ash determined they were unlikely to review the complaint.
“All we heard from them is that they received our request,” he said. “They didn’t have a timeline or appear to be interested in looking at it, that was the determination I made. As far as the city’s concerned, this matter is closed.”
Wright said in an email that the city was not anticipating a delay in the comptroller’s response and sees the internal inquiry as sufficient to close the matter.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve come to the conclusion that we have irrefutable proof that the allegations of which the comptroller’s office would be concerned are patently false,” he said. “Mayor Ash is comfortable bringing closure to this matter as we believe even if the comptroller’s office does decide to review the allegations falling in their purview, they will come to the same conclusion as us. Of course, if (and) when they do review, and they find some sort of irregularity related to Lt. Massey’s allegations or anything else, we will begin an inquiry anew.”
John Dunn, director of communications for the state comptroller’s office, said he could not confirm its involvement in any specific case but outlined the investigative process.
“We write a report based on the facts and the evidence, which we then usually send to the local district attorney’s office for review,” he said. “Anything that we find in terms of fraudulent activity, we put into a report and issue it publicly — and there’s usually a press release that goes along with that.”
Dunn said the comptroller’s office does not recommend specific actions in its reports, and that it usually takes several months for investigators to review the evidence. If that evidence is found insufficient and the case is dismissed, the comptroller’s office is not expected to release the information publicly or confirm the dismissal.
