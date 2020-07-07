The Lebanon City Council is facing a lawsuit alleging the body violated the Open Meetings Act by holding a closed legal meeting on Feb. 27 without an attorney present.
Resident Lorrie Hicks’ lawsuit, filed recently in Wilson County Chancery Court, also alleges the city violated public records law by not providing minutes for the council’s Jan. 2 and Feb. 18 meetings.
Hicks previously settled a claim with the city last year alleging Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine violated the Open Meetings Act by discussing a zoning item via email. As a result, city officials underwent open meetings training and held another vote on that item after a public hearing.
“This is very concerning to us because of the prior dispute and how they went through training,” Hicks’ attorney William “Jay” Harbison said. “One piece of relief the lawsuit seeks is for judicial oversight of the Lebanon City Council meetings in order to get them to comply with the Open Meetings Act.”
The current lawsuit primarily relates to a Feb. 27 meeting that Mayoral Assistant Debbie Jessen ran in the absence of Mayor Bernie Ash.
Councilors in attendance briefly discussed whether to address a topic involving the Lebanon Police Department, then met privately with LPD Chief Mike Justice. No related action or discussion was taken when the council meeting resumed.
Tennessee’s Open Meetings Act requires public policy meetings to be open and recorded, but provides an exception for attorney-client privilege. Hicks’ suit alleges the city violated that provision by meeting without City Attorney Andy Wright.
Wright declined to comment on the case, citing the need for a legal meeting with the city council before doing so.
In addition, the lawsuit alleges the city failed to respond to Hicks’ open records request for the council’s Jan. 2 and Feb. 18 meeting minutes.
The court documents include email correspondence between Hicks and Wright in which she asks for attendance records from the Jan. 2 and Feb. 13 work sessions.
“All the minutes I took are still in my handwriting and haven’t been transcribed yet,” Wright wrote in an email response dated April 23. “They were boxed up along with a bunch of other notes on various things and made the move to the Mitchell House … once I’m back to the office, I promise to try and track them down for you.”
Wright added in the email that he would be unable to look for the records until early May. After sending a follow-up email on May 6, Hicks filed a records request for the Jan. 2 and Feb. 18 meeting minutes on May 7.
The lawsuit further alleges the city violated its charter by not asking Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton to chair the Feb. 27 meeting. Lebanon’s council meetings are governed by Robert’s Rules of Order under the charter, and require a “vice president” to chair meetings if the presiding officer is absent.
Harbison said the city will have at least 30 days to prepare an answer to the lawsuit after receiving a summons, so there are currently no court proceedings scheduled.
“It’s very early in the process, but we’re optimistic the court is going to hear my client’s case,” he said. “The city of Lebanon needs to follow the law.”
