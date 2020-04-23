Lebanon’s city parks are scheduled to reopen Friday, and Mayor Bernie Ash will allow his stay-at-home order to expire after April 30.
Ash announced the decision at the Lebanon City Council meeting Tuesday after Gov. Bill Lee made the same calls at the state level.
“We will be following Gov. Lee’s timetable for reopening businesses,” Ash said. “I know this is a difficult time for all citizens of Lebanon. I want you know we’re all in this together … now more than ever we’re going to do everything we can to protect each other and work with one another.”
Ash said residents should continue social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said the city has done well with social distancing based on his conversations with other residents.
“We will have to be careful and continue to maintain 6-foot distance, wash our hands, wear masks when necessary and not gather in large groups until we have a vaccine for this,” he said. “I will be meeting with department heads … to talk about phasing in the city of Lebanon’s buildings and businesses.”
“I think that goes a long way both with making the folks that are coming into work every day feel more comfortable and just practically reducing the spread of the virus in our community,” he said. “I appreciate everybody that’s practicing that, and the city for allowing our employees to do that.”
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said the move is an important step for the city’s economy.
“I know things are about the start to open and people have concerns about it, but we’ve got to get our economy going again,” he said. “Slowly but surely … I look forward to that.”
The council also granted final approval for $19,192.99 in fee waivers for the Wilson County Jail expansion, a project that has been put on hold because of COVID-19’s economic impact.
Councilors approved the item 5-1, with Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton voting against it because of budget concerns.
In addition, the city continues to work on the Cairo Bend Road park project, which the council agreed to contribute $1 million to in November 2019.
“We now have the park plans for the Cairo Bend pocket park,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said. “We have not lost momentum, since through this crisis we’ve been able to meet virtually.”
Brinkman said funding for the project is available in the city’s budget, and that the plans are available for citizen comments and review on the city’s website. It includes a walking trail measuring roughly a mile, a pavilion, playground and restrooms.
“I know that during this kind of time it could be that it’s not a priority for the city,” she said. “But it has been a priority for the city and it’s been a priority of mine, and I thought … we haven’t lost momentum and right now we could all use a piece of good news.”
