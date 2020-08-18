Lebanon is moving ahead on a series of projects aimed at improving the city’s most traveled roadways, with the next phase expected to begin this fall.
Residents can expect resurfacing and rehabilitation on approximately 2.6 miles along Coles Ferry Pike from North Castle Heights Avenue to Hartmann Drive, as well as a section of road on Leeville Pike from Tuckers Gap Road to South Greenwood Street.
“We pay everything up front, and if we do everything correctly we get reimbursed for 80% of the construction costs,” Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said, adding that the city funds those projects through its Surface Transportation Block Grant money. “There are only certain roads we can use that money on — really more of the arterial type streets within the city limits, so we can’t use the money to resurface a road in the middle of a subdivision.”
The city’s 20% share of the cost is estimated at $132,000, and will also help cover improvements required under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It just makes the roads where they’re safe,” Santana said. “The striping is more visible, and it keeps traffic moving. Part of what we do is also looking at ADA improvements at intersections, like the one at Coles Ferry Pike and Castle Heights Avenue, which helps people to get around who need that in the city.”
Another phase of road improvements is projected to begin in the spring of 2021 and will cover an estimated 2 miles of road: North Castle Heights Avenue from West Main to Baddour Parkway, Franklin Road from South Maple Street to Airport Drive and Crowell Lane from Hickory Ridge Road to Leeville Pike.
STBG funding should also cover that construction, with the city’s 20% share estimated at $135,000.
“We are nearing completion on some of these necessary projects and look forward to continuing our work through these improvements,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said in a press release. “The continued maintenance of these popular roadways and sidewalks is important for safe and efficient travel and is vital in keeping our residents safe.”
In the meantime, the city has multiple active improvement projects along high-traffic streets, including one aimed at rehabilitating and updating ADA requirements for roughly 2 miles of sidewalk in several locations near the city’s public square.
Additional sidewalk improvements are underway along both sides of North Tarver Avenue from Main Street to Hill Street, and on both sides of Greenlawn Drive. Curb ramps to ensure ADA compliance will be installed at the intersection of South Cumberland Street and Short Street and the intersection of South Hatton Avenue and West Spring Street. That project is being fully funded locally.
Other upcoming projects include adding a center turn lane, new traffic signal and a curb with a gutter to the Briskin Lane corridor, extending Genesco Parkway to Callis Road as a two-lane industrial road and filling a sidewalk gap along West Main Street starting from West Baddour Parkway. The state government is expected to fund a majority of the construction on those projects.
“These projects are designed to improve connectivity and accessibility and provide city residents with greater flexibility in their transportation options,” Lebanon Transportation/Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said. “We are excited to see so many needed projects moving forward.”
