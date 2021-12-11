Social-media comments about potential violence at Lebanon High School forced local law enforcement to scramble in order to investigate.
It was the second time a Wilson County high school was subjected to threats in the past week.
A press release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) indicated that three juveniles had been charged for their involvement in the incident.
The release reported that within the past 48 hours, investigators with the WCSO and Lebanon Police Department worked together, along with the school administration, to quickly identify juveniles responsible for making threats concerning LHS, in “three separate incidents.”
According to Scott Moore, the WCSO public information officer, “In all three cases, each was determined to be non-credible.”
Credible or not, three juveniles were ultimately charged for their actions that created the disturbance. There was reportedly no evidence found that any students were in immediate danger.
The principal at LHS, Scott Walters, released a message early on Friday morning in order to update parents about the situation.
“Safety is our first priority, and we will continue to investigate,” Walters said. “I wanted you to know that we are aware of what is out there on social media today and that we are on top of it.”
Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker added, “It can’t be stressed enough for families to continue to have conversations with their children about the seriousness of these matters and the resources that it requires to investigate these situations.”
Those resources include the response from local law enforcement. The Lebanon Police Department’s public information officer, Lt. P.J. Hardy, said that police went out to the school to take a report. Since LPD is working in conjunction with the WCSO, Hardy said that he report would be turned over to the sheriff’s department and the student resource officers.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we had some extra officers on site interacting with the students in case any of them had any questions,” Hardy said.
For the students, Barker wants them to know there’s always someone they can talk to at the school, whether a counselor, administrator or teacher.
“If you see something, say something, so you can make your school aware of what you are hearing,” Barker said.
The sheriff’s office issued similar remarks in the release. It reads, “We urge citizens on social media platforms to contact their respective law enforcement agency if they hear or see any threat before sharing information which oftentimes is inaccurate and creates public alarm. In the event that an imminent threat is occurring, we will communicate the best available information we can.”
On Friday, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said, “In cases such as these, even when we are able to establish that the threat is non-credible, we will continue to pursue charges on individuals making any type of threat both intentionally or jokingly.
“We take all threats seriously, and school safety has always been a top priority. We will look to prosecute anyone and everyone who tries to disrupt the safety and normal daily activities of our students, faculty, and staff, which also include any attempt to try and get school closed by initiating a false threat.”
The three juveniles involved, all Lebanon High School students, are being issued juvenile petitions by the LHS school resource officers. One 17-year old student and another 14-year old student face charges of threat of mass violence on school property. A third student, 17, is charged with filing a false report.
Four days earlier, another incident occurred at Wilson Central High School. On Tuesday, Wilson Central Principal Travis Mayfield released a message indicating threats of school violence that were made on Monday.
Much like the Lebanon High School situation, the school resource officers and the WCSO assisted in ensuring any threat was removed.
Mayfield also urged parents and students to take these situations very seriously as they require thorough investigations to remove the threat of harm.
After the incident at LHS surfaced, Mayfield quickly dispelled a rumor that the two were somehow related.
In an email on Friday, Mayfield said, “There was a text circulating from a parent saying not to send your child to school. Our SROs have seen the evidence and assure me there is no connection to Wilson Central.”
