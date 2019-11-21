Lebanon Kiwanis Club donates $5,000 to Wilson County CASA

The Kiwanis Club of Lebanon has donated $5,000 to Wilson County CASA to fund a program titled Adverse Childhood Experience. Kiwanis Club of Lebanon President Sarah Haston presented the check Monday at the club's weekly meeting to Wilson County CASA Board Members.
"It's a honor to support an organization like Wilson County CASA," Haston said. "Kiwanis is an organization that makes kids a priority locally, nationally, and globally. We hope this donation will help children throughout this community."
Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in children such as experiencing violence, abuse, or neglect; witnessing violence in the home; and having a family member attempt or die by suicide. Also included are aspects of the child's environment that can undermine their sense of safety, stability, and bonding such as growing up in a household with substance misuse, mental health problems, or instability due to parental separation or incarceration of a parent, sibling, or other member of the household.
Adverse Childhood Experiences have been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential, and early death. As the number of ACEs increases, so does the risk for these outcomes.
The presence of ACEs does not mean that a child will experience poor outcomes. However, children's positive experiences or protective factors can prevent children from experiencing adversity and can protect against many of the negative health and life outcomes even after adversity has occurred.
Wilson County CASA is passionate about educating our community about 'ACE's" and establishing Wilson County as a 'Trauma Informed Community'. If we can inform our community about childhood trauma, it is possible to reduce the number of children suffering from child abuse and neglect. If we do nothing, our numbers will continue to rise.
The Lebanon Kiwanis Club is sponsoring 10 ACE's training classes open to the public. The training will be held at Wilson County CASA, 111 Castle Heights Ave, in Lebanon. Lunch will be provided. Each month the class will be limited to 15 participants. The first class will be January 7th at 11:30. If you are interested in learning more about Adverse Childhood Experiences, please call 615-443-2002.
The Kiwanis Club Of Lebanon is a local organization, dedicated to improving the lives of children. The club's weekly meeting is held each Monday at Sammy B's at noon.
