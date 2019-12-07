Lebanon library closed for renovations Crew removing asbestos; reopening planned for January

Patrons of the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will see one immediate benefit of the branch's closure for renovations -- they won't have to pay overdue fines on the books they have out.
The library, at 108 S. Hatton Ave., is closed until at least Jan. 6.
Library Director Alesia Burnley said the sprucing up -- new paint and carpet -- was planned because of the age of the building. The project hit a snag when contractors in to give an estimate discovered asbestos under the carpet in an older section of the library.
The library has had three additions since its original opening 1965, with the latest addition constructed in 2005. It was in the older part of the facility that the asbestos was located.
Burnley said there was no health risk to patrons.
"No, none at all," said Burnley. "There was no danger because it was under the carpet."
The crew removing the asbestos has sealed off that section of the building with plastic sheeting. Nonetheless, other work has stopped until the material, coming in construction at the time, is removed.
"It has been 30 years since there were any changes made there," said Burnley. "It is a mess in there right now."
SEE LIBRARY/PAGE A6
In addition to new carpeting, the 15,808-square-foot facility will also get new paint on the inside walls. While the library is funded by Wilson County and the city of Lebanon, the renovations are being paid for by a donation from the estate of William C. "Bill" Marks.
Burnley said she expects all the renovations to be completed by the first week of January. Until then, patrons are not required to return books to the facility during the duration of renovations and there will be no fees for late books because of this policy.
"We hope to be reopened Jan. 6," said Burnley. "That's what we're shooting for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.