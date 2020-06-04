The Lebanon City Council approved $880,600 in miscellaneous improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant at its meeting Tuesday, along with first reading votes on $357,645 and $149,000 refurbishment contracts for the facility.
“We’re required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to measure the flow in and out of the plant,” Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager Monica Sowders said. “The miscellaneous improvements are a number of pumps, flow meters and other items within the plant that have aged out.”
The project also includes work on two water control gates and the plant’s lab, which Sowders said is 20 to 30 years old and struggles to properly calibrate its equipment.
“We already have the equipment in place, so it’s a matter of replacing it all,” she said. “Some parts are on delay due to COVID-19, so it could take months before we have everything finished.”
Isolation during COVID-19 has also caused a buildup of flushed materials like wipes and rags in the plant, which Sowders said has caused clogging and likely accounts for one of the pumps being replaced.
“What I want the community to understand is that whatever they flush doesn’t just magically disappear,” she said. “It comes to the plant so we can treat it and send it back to the river … these systems aren’t built to handle materials like that.”
The larger refurbishment contract is for the ultraviolet disinfection system, while the smaller one covers thickener, parts, labor and start up.
In addition, the council passed a first reading vote on a $1.2 million bid that would see a 1-million-gallon water storage tank built at Seay Hill. The city received $1.4 million for that project in December 2019 through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program.
“That will increase the amount of city water we have, and my understanding is there’s a $200,000 forgiveness on that loan we won’t have to pay back,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said at the time the funding was issued. “The plan is to get started on that when the weather clears up.”
Ash said that information remains accurate as of Wednesday. With a second reading vote on the bid scheduled for later this month, a timetable on the project remains unclear.
According to TDEC, the $1.4 million loan carries a 20-year term at 1.31% interest. The loan package also included $4.3 million for a sewer replacement project at Blair Lane, which carries a 20-year term at 1.32% interest.
The Lebanon City Council is scheduled to hold an electronic special called meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday to vote on the new business items discussed Tuesday, including the wastewater treatment expenses.
Members of the public can receive a Zoom invitation to the meeting or provide comments by contacting Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.