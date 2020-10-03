The Lebanon City Council is slated to vote Tuesday on a resolution mandating masks in city-owned buildings until COVID-19 is no longer considered a threat.
City hall itself closed to the public on Monday after eight employees tested positive, and Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash recently recovered from the virus. His two-week quarantine period ended on Thursday.
“I’m really honestly disappointed that we’re seven months into this and the city is just now … implementing a city workforce policy,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said during the council’s Thursday work session. “Myself and several other council members have been wearing masks this whole time, we’ve been diligent about it because we wanted to look out for other people in addition to ourselves and our families. I’m disappointed it’s just now happening.”
Human Resources Director Sylvia Reichle said she and Ash had previously decided department heads should manage their own mask policies.
“Obviously, we have had some compliance issues with this from the public coming in,” she said. “There have been some meetings recently where individuals were not wearing masks that employees were required to attend, and that did upset them that they were required to be there and there were other people that were not wearing masks.”
The council also discussed flood mitigation strategies and plans to hold a future work session dedicated to that issue.
“As long as I’ve been involved in Lebanon politics, drainage has been a big issue,” Ash said. “I think we need to look at this as a much bigger problem … maybe even hire somebody, and I’m just throwing that out there for now, to be in charge of drainage and to push things along.”
Ash recommended creating a list of projects that would be most impactful and using that to start a plan of action.
“We need to pick out the top two or three where we would get the most bang for the buck and start planning out and see what it would cost to solve those problems,” he said. “Even if we have to bid that out and start working on one or two issues.”
Recently, the council deferred action on a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers aimed at providing up to 6 inches of flood mitigation in and around the public square.
That option reentered the conversation after September’s flooding event and would see the city pay roughly $750,000, but Public Works Commissioner Jeff Baines said the Corps’ model showed no impact on those rains if the project were implemented.
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell recommended the city also draw from its response to the major flood that affected the city in 2010.
“One of the strategies was cleaning out ditches and cleaning out under the square, certain things that hadn’t been done because we hadn’t had the resources or the personnel,” he said, adding that a hotspot map could help in that effort. “Certainly, I think I would support that sort of thing.”
Public Works Commissioner Jeff Baines said partnering with homeowners to keep up with that cleaning would be a major step in overcoming the flooding issue.
“I think we overall do a pretty good job in those kind larger areas,” he said. “Our challenge always is what I call my localized problems. That’s always the more difficult one because it’s a public/private issue and so many things are variables. The main big creek and those areas, they’re much simpler to do because they’re the larger bodies … these localized problems and neighborhoods, that’s where our challenge is going to be.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be conducted electronically. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
