Lebanon is still dealing with the fallout from the March 3 tornado nearly a year later, and the city council is slated to vote on a $643,300 traffic signal repair project on Tuesday.
The city itself would contribute $128,660, with the remainder covered by a state payment. Traffic lights at eight intersections that were damaged during the tornado would be fully restored through the project.
“We have temporary signals up there now,” Lebanon Transportation/Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said during the council’s work session Thursday. “They were emergency repairs, they were never intended to be permanent repairs. They were done just to get the roadways back open and provide safe operation.”
Rice said the permanent repairs range from replacing specific parts to a full signal rebuild near Walmart.
Intersections listed include: Tennessee 109 and Interstate 40’s westbound ramps, Tennessee 109 and Leeville Pike/Eastgate Boulevard, South Cumberland Street and Walmart, South Cumberland Street and Gay Street, South Cumberland Street and Short Street, South Hartmann Drive and Franklin Road, South Hartmann Drive and Aviation Way and South Hartmann Drive and Leeville Pike.
“Just like any other project that has federal or state money that we go into a contract for, it’s going to be operated the same way,” Rice said. “Hopefully this one will be expedited a little bit due to that federal emergency funding, which is what this was.”
Lebanon is also close to implementing a project that would add new infrastructure to 22 traffic signals on West Main Street and U.S. 231 South. The city won roughly $2.8 million in grant funding to cover the project more than a year ago.
“We’re wrapping up the design phase, which is great news,” Rice said. “That should going into TDOT, the final construction plans, in the next week or two. And so hopefully after the first of the year we’ll be able to move into construction.”
The main feature of that project is new coordinated signal times, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion along those roadways.
Councilors are also slated to hold a second reading vote on allowing medical uses on the square, but could likely defer it after a recommendation from the Lebanon Planning Department.
“We may narrow it down to be more specific about what types of medical can be on the square,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “This does not need to be on the agenda or voted on this month, there’s no time crunch for this.”
Corder said it is traditional for the square to have some medical services like eye doctors, and it has been used for pharmacies in years past.
“There were some nice drug stores that used to be on that square, and we definitely want diversity of businesses there,” Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said. “But I think it calls for a little bit more discussion as a whole on that.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next meeting will be held electronically at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
