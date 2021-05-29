A Lebanon man was committed to the hospital this week after a 9-1-1 distress call led to a brief standoff with law enforcement.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on Stone Edge Drive in Lebanon.
According to statements from Wilson County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Moore, a male subject at the residence was in “mental distress,” and believed to be in possession of multiple weapons.
It was reported that the male subject was also “threatening to use them on anybody that came to his property.”
Moore said that emergency committal paperwork was issued for the subject due to his perceived state of distress, based on the concerning statements he was making.
The subject remained inside after arrival by the deputies. Negotiations with the individual revealed a female subject was also inside the residence. Those negotiations lasted only a brief time and the WCSO was able to detain him without injury of incident.
As part of the emergency committal, the subject was transported to Vanderbilt-Wilson County for medical evaluation. At this time, there are no charges against the individuals whose name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.